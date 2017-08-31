Fargo North High Freshmen Participate in Respect Retreat

Ninth graders were taught how to build strong connections with one another, how to address bullying

MOORHEAD, Minn. — At North High, they’re making sure every freshman feels comfortable.

More than 200 ninth graders participated in a Respect Retreat at the Hjemkomst Center.

It taught them how to build stronger relationships with one another and to prevent bullying.

Freshmen also met with seniors to discuss what they’d like to accomplish in their high school careers.

Dancing, role playing and group discussions were all part of the day’s activities.

“I think it’s good to have it at this time of the year when you look at the start of the school was just last Thursday so we’re a week in,” said North High principal, Andrew Dahlen. “You want to put things beyond and behind themselves in terms of what maybe happened at the middle school and move forward here and to look forward to four exceptional years. ”

North High has participated in the Respect Retreat since 1996.

It’s led by Youth Frontiers of Minneapolis.