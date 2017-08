Update: Body of Missing Man Found In West Battle Lake

Crow Wing County Sheriff used sonor to locate the body of Peter Akinboro

Otter Tail County, MN — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports they found the body of 39-year old Peter Akinboro Wednesday afternoon.

The body of the Grand Forks man was found in 47′ of water on West Battle Lake.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office provided sonor capability to locate the body.

Otter Tail County Dive/Rescue Team recovered the body with the assistance from the Otter Tail County Water Patrol members.

—

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man they’re searching for on West Battle Lake.

They’re looking for 39-year-old Peter Akinboro of Grand Forks.

He was visiting family at Battle Lake.

The sheriff’s office says Akinboro was wearing a life jacket when he drove off from a cabin on a jet ski Saturday.

It was discovered floating in the lake with the life jacket on the seat.

Akinboro did not know how to swim.

A family member notified authorities just before 6 p.m. Saturday and the search began.

The water patrol and a dive team resumed their search this morning.