Great Plains Perishable Food Pop-Up Makes Stop in Moorhead

People were asked to bring bags and boxes to take home their food in

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Great Plains Food Bank is bringing perishable food right to you.

Anyone who came to Moorhead High School picked up fresh fruit, vegetables, meats and other perishable items at Great Plains’ pop-up visit.

Great Plains Food Bank does trips all throughout North Dakota and the western part of Minnesota.

While food was available at no cost, people were asked to bring plastic bags and boxes to take any of the food home with them.

“It’s convenient for them. You know, a lot of times, they might not have that access,” said Communications Director Jared Slinde. “The food pantry might not be open as often as they like. Maybe there isn’t one at all. The ability with these programs is they can just come and take the product that they need.”

Great Plains’ Pop-Up Perishable Food program also stopped in Wahpeton.

It will make its next stops in Sheyenne and New Rockford on September 14.