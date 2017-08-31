Hockey Fans Wait Hours for Chance to Touch Stanley Cup in Moorhead

Fans began waiting in line early this morning to ensure they got the perfect photo op with Cullen and the Cup

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion and Moorhead native, Matt Cullen is in town and he has the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup with him.

Hundreds of fans waited in line for hours for the chance to meet Matt Cullen and to touch the Stanley Cup

Some of those fans have been in line since before the sun even came up this morning.

“I got here at 4:00 a.m.,” said fan Jeff Gackle. “It’s a once in a life time touching the Cup and meeting Matt Cullen.”

“I’ve been here since 4 a.m. just standing, waiting,” said fan Curtis Berg. “I wanted to get here when I did because it’s been a long time that I’ve wanted to touch the Cup and now that it’s in my grasp, I got here early just to make sure that it would happen.”

Like Berg, many fans said touching the Cup is a once in a life time opportunity, one they could not pass up on.

In addition to meeting Matt and touching the cup, the Dairy Queen is also donating all blizzard sales to the Cullen children’s foundation.