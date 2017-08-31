Knowing the Herd: What to Know for First Time Bison Fans

NDSU Students and the NDSU Bookstore Gave Tips on how to Properly do Game Day

FARGO, ND — Grab your gold gear and get ready to cheer as loud as you can, because the Bison are back for another season and fans are certain that this year they’re going all the way.

Don’t worry if you haven’t experienced game day as part of the Herd.

NDSU students will let you in on their secrets.

“Make sure you make it to the tailgating lot,” said senior Abby Cramer. “Get there early, walk through the tailgating lot, there’s some cool places to see, cool buses.”

But don’t spend too much time in the parking lot.

Fans we talked to said the good seats go fast.

“If you want good spots, you have to get there really early,” Cramer said. “There’s lines, sometimes for playoff games people sleep there. That’s how intense it gets.”

“Just getting there probably 1 – 2 hours early,” said senior Emily Wotzka. “It seems crazy, but there are just so many students that are trying to get a seat.”

One student said about a half an hour before kickoff is when the party starts inside the Fargodome.

“Football tosses, t shirt tosses, intro videos and then from kickoff, you’re just loud the whole time,” said junior Cody Tusler.

If you have nothing to wear for the gold rush, have no fear.

The NDSU Bookstore sells a variety of clothes in store, online and at the game.

“We have football Jerseys, Nike sideline items,” said bookstore clothing buyer Mary Sivertson. “You could wear what the coaches and team are wearing.”

The bookstore is also selling the official game day shirt, which reads “Stay Hungry”.

“I think it just means we’ve had five great years now let’s keep going,” Sivertson said. “Let’s keep up that enthusiasm, that momentum.”

Once you’re decked out head to toe in Bison gear with a cooler, grill and your football tickets, you’ll be sure to have a good time.

“Win or lose: Go Bison,” Cramer said.

The NDSU Bookstore will be having specials every Friday before the game.

This week, the special is buy one get one half off of merchandise in store and online.