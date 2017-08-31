Matt Cullen Brings Stanley Cup Back to Moorhead for the Third Time

Cullen won the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For the second time in as many years, Moorhead native Matt Cullen has returned to the Fargo-Moorhead area with a special guest. The Stanley Cup.

“It’s special,” Cullen said. “You never dream about ever having it this many times. To be able to bring it home and share it here at the hospital and with the community that raised me is extra special.”

Cullen has raised the Stanley Cup over his head three times in his career, and he has brought it back home the ensuing summer each time.

“Every time is unique,” he said. “If you can share it and make an impact on somebody and brighten their day, I think that is kind of cool. It’s just fun to see how people respond to the cup.”

In the offseason, Cullen signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Wild.