Metro Flood Board Names Executive Director

FARGO, ND — The Metro Flood Board has picked its first Diversion Authority executive director.

He is Jay Neider, the deputy project director at Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Neider was picked over two other candidates, Scott Higbee and Melodee Loyer.

Previously, the Fargo City Administrator and Cass County Administrator served as Co-Executive Directors.