North Dakota, Minnesota Law Enforcement Begin Distracted Driving Campaign

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year and troopers want to enhance safety on the highways.

REGIONAL — Troopers and other officers will be saturating North Dakota and Minnesota starting tomorrow.

They will focus on I-94 and Highway 2 in North Dakota.

Their border-to-border enforcement effort is in conjunction with the Montana Highway Patrol and Idaho State Police.

All traffic laws will be strictly enforced including texting while driving, speeding, seat belt use and sober driving.