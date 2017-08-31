Not Purple? What’s Prince’s Favorite Color?

Music Icon's Sister Claims Purple Wasn't His Favorite
Adam Ladwig

 

Remember when music legend and Minnesota icon Prince got his very own shade of purple a couple of weeks ago?

Yeah, it turns out he may not have been as honored by the gesture as we thought.

Prince’s sister, Tyla Nelson, told the British newspaper Evening Standard that the famed singer’s favorite color was…orange!

Not purple!

An exhibit of prince memorabilia is opening in London later this year.

She says the standout piece in the exhibit is an orange guitar, adding that she thinks it’s weird that he’s associated with purple because orange is his favorite color.

Related Post

Prince’s Legendary “Purple Rain”...
Sen. Klobuchar Speaks Out Against Health Care Bill
Warrant: Prince Wasn’t Prescribed Drugs Foun...
Prince’s Death Investigation Remains Open

You Might Like

Update: Body of Missing Man Found In West Battle Lake

Otter Tail County, MN -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reports they found the body of 39-year old Peter Akinboro Wednesday afternoon. The body of the Grand Forks man was found in 47' of water on West Battle Lake.…

Grygla Farmer Dies After Getting Trapped in Truck Chute

  BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- A Grygla man is dead after a farm accident in Beltrami County. Authorities responded to the 43000 block of Moose River Road in Northwood Township after a call for help came into the Sheriff's Office…