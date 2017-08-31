Not Purple? What’s Prince’s Favorite Color?

Music Icon's Sister Claims Purple Wasn't His Favorite

Remember when music legend and Minnesota icon Prince got his very own shade of purple a couple of weeks ago?

Yeah, it turns out he may not have been as honored by the gesture as we thought.

Prince’s sister, Tyla Nelson, told the British newspaper Evening Standard that the famed singer’s favorite color was…orange!

Not purple!

An exhibit of prince memorabilia is opening in London later this year.

She says the standout piece in the exhibit is an orange guitar, adding that she thinks it’s weird that he’s associated with purple because orange is his favorite color.