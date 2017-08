Nurses with CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck Make Union Decision

They have maintained that operational changes and declining care standards are harming patient care and the hospital's reputation

BISMARCK, ND — Registered nurses at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck have voted not to unionize.

Nurses this week voted against being represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association.

They have maintained that operational changes and declining care standards are harming patient care and the hospital’s reputation.

The hospital has laid off about 120 employees over the last year and a half but maintains its quality of care hasn’t suffered.