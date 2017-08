Pet Connection: Meet Jada

Jada Comes to us From Our Friends at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue

Jada is a year-and-a-half-old pit bull who needs a good home. She’s very well-behaved and already knows some commands. She comes to Pet Connection from our friends at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

The rescue is also doing a fundraiser at Papa John’s restaurants in the F/M area from September 1-3. Enter the code “FM4LUV” to get 20 percent off your order and have 20 percent of the sale go to 4 Luv of Dog.