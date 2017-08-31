RedHawks Turn Two Triple Plays in Win
Fargo-Moorhead squeezes by Lincoln 3-2
FARGO, N.D. — Entering Thursday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks had never turned a triple play in the team’s 22-year history.
The squad managed to accomplish the feat twice in the 3-2 win against Lincoln on Matt Cullen Day.
Devan Ahart gave the Hawks the lead in the third inning with a two-run homer.
The Saltdogs tied things up in the eighth before Chris Grayson scored on a sac fly to put the RedHawks up for good.
Fargo-Moorhead closes the regular season on the road for a four-game set at Winnipeg beginning Friday.