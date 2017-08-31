RedHawks Turn Two Triple Plays in Win

Fargo-Moorhead squeezes by Lincoln 3-2
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — Entering Thursday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks had never turned a triple play in the team’s 22-year history.

The squad managed to accomplish the feat twice in the 3-2 win against Lincoln on Matt Cullen Day.

Devan Ahart gave the Hawks the lead in the third inning with a two-run homer.

The Saltdogs tied things up in the eighth before Chris Grayson scored on a sac fly to put the RedHawks up for good.

Fargo-Moorhead closes the regular season on the road for a four-game set at Winnipeg beginning Friday.

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- At North High, they're making sure every freshman feels comfortable. More than 200 ninth graders participated in a Respect Retreat at the Hjemkomst Center. It taught them how to build stronger relationships…