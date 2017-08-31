Stanley Cup Champion, Hometown Hero Matt Cullen Visits with Kids at Sanford

Matt Cullen Brings the Stanley Cup to Cully's Kids Cabin in Sanford Children's Hospital

FARGO, ND — Matt Cullen made sure kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital had a sweet morning.

His first stop on the Stanley Cup tour was to Cully’s Kids Cabin in the hospital, which is a playroom created by the $1 million donation from the Cullen Children’s Foundation.

The foundation provides financial resources to organizations that support children’s health care needs, especially for cancer.

He let the kids enjoy the cup by filling it up with donut holes for everyone to eat.

“I just hope that they can smile and enjoy their time,” Cullen said. “It’s not a fun thing to be up here with what they’re going through so to be able to share this with them and like I said, try to bring a smile to their face, if we can do that, that’s great.”

After visiting Sanford, Matt took the Stanley Cup to the RedHawks game and to the Dairy Queen in Moorhead.