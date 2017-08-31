Sweet Treats, the Stanley Cup and Matt Cullen at the Moorhead Dairy Queen

Fans waited in line for hours for the chance to meet Matt Cullen and touch the Stanley Cup

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three-Time Stanley Cup champion and Moorhead native, Matt Cullen, is in town and he has the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup with him.

Hundreds of fans waited in line for hours for the chance to meet Cullen and to touch the Stanley Cup.

Some of those fans have been in line since before the sun even came up this morning.

“I got here at 4:00 a.m.,” said fan Jeff Gackle. “It’s a once in a life time touching the Cup and meeting Matt Cullen.”

“I’ve been here since 4 a.m. just standing, waiting,” said Curtis Berg, another fan at the event. “I wanted to get here when I did because it’s been a long time that I’ve wanted to touch the Cup and now that it’s in my grasp, I got here early just to make sure that it would happen.”

Like Berg, many fans say touching the Cup is a once in a life time opportunity, one they could not pass up.

“It’s a lifelong dream to see the Cup, to be next to it,” said fan Lan R. Engberg. “I tried to see it last year and I was about 500th in line, so I got here at 11:30 today.”

“Not too many people get to touch the Stanley Cup so it’s kind of an honor to do that,” said fan Glenn Mylold. “Between Matt Cullen and Carson Wentz, this area has had quite a few celebrities.”

Fans also said waiting in line for hours is the least they can do for a hometown hero.

“Ohh, I don’t even think I can put that into words,” Berg said. “He means a lot to the community.”

“He was a hero even when he was playing for the Moorhead Spuds going to the state tournament, which they never did win but it was nice seeing him there,” Engberg said.

Cullen’s come a long way from his Spud hockey days, but he hasn’t forgotten his hometown roots.

The Moorhead Dairy Queen is donating all Blizzard sales from today to the Cullen Children’s Foundation.