Tech Tip Today: Liquid Sky

A cloud gaming system.

We’re all about getting your game on here at KVRR, what with the start of Bison football season Saturday. But if that kind of game doesn’t get you in gear, how about checking out Liquid Sky? It’s a cloud gaming system that eliminates the need for an elaborate setup to let you take your game on the go.

Check in out in this week’s Tech Tip Today.