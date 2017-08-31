Thank You, Community! Dilworth Police Sending Second Trailer of Donated Supplies to Houston

DILWORTH, Minn. — When police in Dilworth began accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims, they expected to fill only one trailer.

Officers said they got so many donations, the department is now sending down two trailers full of supplies.

In less than two days, thousands of donated items from across the metro began to fill their trailers.

They’ve been getting lots of child care items as well as water, non-perishable foods and gently used clothing.

“I really didn’t know if we’d fill this trailer within the two days,” said Officer Elias Hoversten. “We’ve been getting so many donations. It’s nice to see the community come together, especially for a community that isn’t even ours. It’s all the way down in Texas.”

People who want to donate more items to the station still have time.

Officers begin driving these trailers down at 7 o’clock Friday morning.