Battle Lake Area Restaurant Destroyed By Fire

The State Fire Marshall’s office will be on scene today to investigate.
Joe Radske

Otter Tail County, MN — Elmer’s Texas Barbecue, north of Battle Lake, was lost to fire early Friday.

The building, on State Hwy. 78, is a complete loss.

The owner, Rodger Heaton, who lived in a basement apartment of the business was awoken by a loud noise.

He saw smoke all around, and made his way out of the building and called 911.

Battle Lake Fire Chief Derek Tysdal said the call came in at 2:37 a.m.

“When Battle Lake Fire arrived, there were flames through the roof and we did a defensive attack on it. Significant Damage to the building. State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into it,” Tysdal said.

Tysdal said that no one else was in the restaurant at the time of the blaze. The restaurant expanded to include popular theatrical performances in recent years in a pavilion called “Betty Lou’s.

Battle Lake, Henning, and Ottertail Fire Departments responded to the scene.

 

 

