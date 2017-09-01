Am Fam HS Play of the Week Nominees: September 1st

Oak Grove's Ben Hoggarth vs. Davies' Ty Satter

FARGO, N.D. — Here are the nominees of the American Family Insurance high school Play of the Week.

This week’s nominees both come from the gridiron.

A couple of athletes found the end zone on the ground in two different ways. Play number one is from Oak Grove, Ben Hoggarth utilizes a stiff arm and scores one of his four touchdowns. Play number two comes from Davies high school where Ty Satter returned the opening kickoff of the second half for the score.

Both are good, which is better? That is for you to decide. Vote on the poll on our website and the poll on our twitter page @kvrrsports. Both will be totaled together and the winner will be revealed on Monday.