Harwood Area Still Taped Off; New Tip Line for Savanna Greywind Investigation

He said he never would have expected something like this in his own neighborhood

HARWOOD, ND — The area in Harwood where 22-year-old Savanna Greywind’s body was found is still taped off.

Dean Shearer, who lives near the abandoned farmstead, said he never sees activity going on in the area.

He told us the grass has always been tall and hasn’t been kept up since the farmhouse was abandoned.

The night Greywind’s body was found, Shearer said they never would have imagined something like this happening in their area.

“North Dakota sheriffs told us to just go in the house and don’t call anybody, just let us do our job,” Shearer said. “Nope, never would’ve expected that as long as I’ve lived here. Never would’ve expected that in 100 years.”

Shearer said friends have been calling his family to express their remorse Greywind’s body being found so close to his family and other neighbors.

The tip line for Savanna Greywind’s case has changed.

Anyone with more information about Greywind’s disappearance is asked to call police in Fargo at (701) 241-5777.

The “First Link” tip line announced at the start of this investigation is no longer accepting tips.