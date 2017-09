LIVE: American Red Cross

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Talks With the Dakotas Region American Red Cross About How People in the Area can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with Tom Tezel, the Red Cross Regional Disaster Officer for the Dakotas Region, about how people in the area can help out with Hurricane Harvey.

To help support Hurricane Harvey victims, you can donate to the American Red Cross by clicking here.