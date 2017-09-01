LIVE: Bison Stay Hungry in 2017

What's Driving NDSU After Failing to Win FCS For 1st Time Since 2010

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the new Bison football season, which kicks off next week.

Kerlin tells us why this year’s defense should be able to carry the team.

He also talks about the drive to get back to the FCS championship game, which the Bison missed for the first time in six years last season.

You can pick up Bison Illustrated and other Spotlight Media publications for free at locations around the F/M area.