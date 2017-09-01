Melinda’s Garden: Small-Space Composting

(De)compose yourself. We know you're ecstatic to hear that can you can compost in a tiny spot.
Emily Welker

Composting is something both serious gardeners and the environmentally-conscious swear by. It lets you put your kitchen and yard waste to good use, keeps green matter out of the landfill, and improves your soil conditions and with it, the health of your plants and yield from your garden. Win-win, right?

Except for some gardeners who think they can’t get on the composting bandwagon, because of lack of space. Turns out Melinda Myers has a technique for you. Check it out in this week’s Melinda’s Garden moment.

