NDSU Volleyball Wins in Straight Sets to Open Bison Classic

Bison improve to 2-2 on the year

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Erika Gelzinyte recorded a match-high 13 kills, while McKenzie Burke and Emily McGowan each had three service aces as North Dakota State University defeated Northern Colorado 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-18) in a defensive-minded match in the NDSU Classic presented by Hampton Inn & Doubletree Inn by Hilton played before 732 spectators Friday, Sept. 1, in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

North Dakota State (2-2) is scheduled to play San Francisco (1-5) at 10 a.m. and Florida A&M (1-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, to close out Classic play.

Northern Colorado (1-4) and the Bison engaged in a nip-and-tuck battle in the first two sets. The score was tied on 21 occasions during the first two sets including 13 times in the opener. NDSU trailed 17-16 before back-to-back kills from Gelzinyte and a Burke ace helped to spark an 8-2 run that put the Bison ahead 24-19.

However, UNC rallied back to close the deficit to 24-23 as Taylor Muff and Jayden McCartney each had a kill and Emily O’Neill claimed an ace. Gelzinyte ended the Bears’ rally with her sixth kill of the set and clinched the win.

The second set was just as close. Neither team had a lead larger than three points in set two and there were eight ties. NDSU gained the lead for good at 15-14, but could shake the Bears. UNC trimmed a five-point deficit to 22-21 on a Muff kill, but the Bison took advantage of an attack error along with kills from Allie Mauch and Gelzinyte to seal the deal.

Both teams hit under .100 in the match as North Dakota State hit .096 compared to .092 for UNC, which held a 9-8 edge in team blocks.

Mikaela Purnell came up with a match-high 21 digs, while Burke finished with 10. Brianna Rasmusson filled the boxscore with 25 assists, nine digs, four blocks and four kills. Burke had seven kills, while Bella Lien matched Rasmusson with four blocks.

Alex Kloehn paced Northern Colorado with nine kills and match-high five blocks, while Taylor Els had 17 digs and Ryleigh Haynes added 17 assists. O’Neil collected seven kills and four blocks.

NDSU Classic presented by Hampton Inn & Doubletree by Hilton

Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse, Fargo, N.D.

Friday, Sept. 1

Northern Colorado 3, San Francisco 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-21)

Florida A&M 3, San Francisco 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-21)

North Dakota State 3, Northern Colorado 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-18)

Saturday, Sept. 2

North Dakota State (2-2) vs. San Francisco (1-5), 10 a.m.

Northern Colorado (1-4) vs. Florida A&M (1-4), Noon

North Dakota State vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m.