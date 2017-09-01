NDSU has a New Tailgating System for Bison Games

Athletics officials added nearly 280 reserved spots in G Lot

FARGO, ND — NDSU’s new tailgating system is hoping to cut long lines for their first Bison football game of the season.

Athletics officials added nearly 280 reserved spots in G Lot for the west side of the tailgate area.

This is to allow for more reserved parking spots.

They say there will still be about 200 general admission spots for fans.

While some people are pleased with more reserved spots, others are upset about the fewer general admission spots.

“It’s such a fun event, it’s family friendly,” said Justin Swanson, NDSU Athletics Assistant Director. “It’s the thing to do in Fargo in the Fall and we wish we could add a thousand more spots but that’s not a reality. So there is going to be some people that miss out on the reserved spots. Hopefully they get in line early and get a GA spot and they can get in to tailgate with us.”

They’re also implementing single day passes for reserved tailgating, making it easier to give spots to other people.