North Dakota Company Awarded Contract to Make President Trump’s “Wall” Prototype

Fisher Sand & Gravel Company was founded 60 years ago and has their headquarters in Dickinson.

DICKINSON, ND — A long standing North Dakota company is one of four firms awarded contracts to make a prototype for the Mexico border wall.

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protections said the prototypes will be built along the San Diego border.

Border Patrol officers say they want the wall to be more than a concrete slab.

“Thirty foot tall, aesthetics, anti-climb features and then we have them pay attention to how we would use technology in association with the barrier,” said U.S. Border Patrol Chief Ronald Vitiello. “It’s one thing I want people to remember. We’re not just asking for a physical structure. We’re asking for all of the tools that help us secure the border.”

Contracts for four other see-through walls will be awarded next week.

The Trump Administration is moving forward with the wall, even though funding plans are uncertain.