Prep Football Roundup: Richland Squeaks by May-Port-CG

RICHLAND, N.D. — The Richland Colts came away with a victory on Friday night over May-Port-CG 20-19.

In other high school football games in North Dakota, Kindred fell to Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 35-13.