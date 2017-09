Tip Line Change for Greywind Investigation

Fargo, ND — The tip line for the Savanna Greywind Investigation has been changed.

Fargo Police want the public to know they are still seeking information on the case.

The First Link tip line is no longer accepting tips.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Fargo Police Department tip line at 701-241-5777 with any information regarding the Greywind Investigation.