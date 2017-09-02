Kurdish-Americans to Celebrate Independence Referendum in Moorhead

All people are encouraged to show up regardless of heritage

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Kurdish Americans in the Valley are getting ready to celebrate a vote which could grant independence to southern parts of Kurdistan.

The Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum goes to the vote on September 25th.

Kawar Forok told us many Kurdish Americans will be able to take part in the vote from here in the United States.

Many Kurdish American’s from the area are celebrating the vote at 3:00p.m. this Sunday at Gooseberry Park in Moorhead.

This event is one of many which have already happened in Kurdish American communities in the United States.

“Not only have I had family that have murdered by different oppressors of the Kurdish people. We’ve heard a lot more stories of how we were oppressed,” Kawar Forok said. “That was a very important thing for us because you get to know your history in that way.”

Event organizers told us all Americans are encouraged to show up to get a taste of positive Iraqi culture.

He said many Kurdish-Americans have been living in the Fargo-Moorhead area since the 1970’s.

We’ll have coverage of the Moorhead event Sunday night on KVRR Local News.