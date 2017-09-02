Bison Explode for 72 points, Crush Mississippi Valley State

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — No. 2-ranked North Dakota State rolled up 683 yards of total offense and cruised to a 72-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State in the football season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Bison set highs for points, rushing yards and total offense in 14 years of Division I football, and that sent home early many of the 18,502 in attendance at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

The 683 yards of total offense were the most for the Bison in 29 years and the fourth highest in school single-game history. NDSU’s 498 rushing yards ranked seventh in school history.

Ty Brooks rushed 11 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Lance Dunn rushed seven times for 142 yards and a pair of TDs as the Bison averaged 9.4 yards per carry. Demaris Purifoy and quarterbacks Easton Stick and Henry Van Dellen each rushed for scores.

RJ Urzendowski caught touchdown passes of 47 and 11 yards in the first quarter, and tight end Ben Ellefson scored on a 3-yard pass from Cole Davis in the third quarter.

NDSU scored touchdowns on its first five possessions with only one drive longer than three plays. Brooks scored on runs of six and 36 yards early in the second quarter to open a 44-0 lead.

Mississippi Valley State scored its only touchdown on quarterback Christopher Fowler’s 1-yard run late in the second quarter three plays after connecting with Kyle Harris on a 47-yard catch-and-run to the NDSU 1.

The Delta Devils went three-and-out on 11 of 13 possessions. NDSU safety James Hendricks, a former backup quarterback, made his first career interception near midfield in the second quarter to stop a six-play drive.

Hendricks led the Bison with five tackles including two tackles for loss. The NDSU defense combined for five sacks and held the Delta Devils to minus-31 yards rushing and 58 yards of total offense.

North Dakota State is scheduled to play fourth-ranked Eastern Washington at 1 p.m. PT next Saturday, Sept. 9, in Cheney, Wash. The Eagles lost 56-10 in their season opener at Texas Tech.