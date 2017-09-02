Fargo Native Ty Brooks Shines in Bison Football Opener

Brooks rushed 11 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns off the bench in the big win

FARGO, N.D.—Today is a day that Bison Fans have waited for since the December 16th loss to James Madison in the FCS Playoffs.

Today the herd outscored the Mississippi Valley Delta Devils 72-7, a school record for points in a game during the Bison’s Division One era.

Fargo native Ty Brooks had quite the day for the Bison. The sophomore rushed 11 times for 127 yards and two scores off the bench in the big win. Brooks had touchdown runs of 6 and 36 yards in the 2nd quarter after the herd got out to a 30 point lead.

Coach Klieman said he believes that Brooks can be a big part of the offense the rest of the way for NDSU.

“He’s a good football player and I think that was proven today,” said Klieman. “He’s got another gear. He’s really electric in space. He’s a lot harder to bring down then people might think. He’s extremely strong. He understands what we are doing, which is a big plus in the fact that he can be in any down and distance situation.”

“Ty is an explosive player,” said Quarterback Easton Stick. “His first couple steps is what separates him. His ability to make people miss in the open field is something that we talk about all the time. When you are in one-on-one situations you have to win. Ty did a great job of that today.”