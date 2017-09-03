Customer Allegedly Caught Taking Money From Cash Register

Crime Caught On Camera At Pickled Parrot in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, ND — Police in Fargo say someone was caught on camera stealing cash from the Pickled Parrot on Saturday night.

Officers tell us a staff member running one of the bar’s gaming tables came back from a break and noticed cash was missing.

The security camera footage apparently shows a customer taking cash from the till.

Police say the quality of the footage is not good enough to even get a race description of the suspect.

The amount of cash taken is undisclosed but not significant according to officers.

The footage is still being processed.