Customer Allegedly Caught Taking Money From Cash Register

Crime Caught On Camera At Pickled Parrot in Downtown Fargo
Nick Broadway

FARGO, ND — Police in Fargo say someone was caught on camera stealing cash from the Pickled Parrot on Saturday night.

Officers tell us a staff member running one of the bar’s gaming tables came back from a break and noticed cash was missing.

The security camera footage apparently shows a customer taking cash from the till.

Police say the quality of the footage is not good enough to even get a race description of the suspect.

The amount of cash taken is undisclosed but not significant according to officers.

The footage is still being processed.

Related Post

Pink It Forward Given Generous Donation by Power o...
Sanford Health Losing a Top Executive to Retiremen...
Davies, South-Shanley Come out on Top in Scheels H...
Jurors Hear Opening Statements in Ashley Hunter Do...

You Might Like

Donated Corn From Wahpeton Arrives In Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- A truckload of corn grown and picked by volunteers in Wahpeton has made it to San Antonio, Texas. In an exclusive story we brought you on Thursday, more than 50 volunteers picked and loaded a semi…