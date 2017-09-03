DeLuca, Tanguay Get ‘Feet Wet’ in Home Opener

DeLuca assisted on two tackles, Tanguay recorded a half a sack in the win.

FARGO, N.D. — The Herd opened up the 2017 season with a bang. Division I school records at NDSU were set in points, rushing yards and total offense.

Hidden in the midst of all of the offenses success was the return to the field for Seniors Nick DeLuca and Nate Tanguay. The two got the start for the herd on defense after season ending injuries last year.

DeLuca assisted on two tackles for the Bison, Tanguay had an assist and half a sack. Both Bison played minimal time in the blowout victory, but Head Coach Chris Klieman said it was nice to see two of his star players back out on the gridiron.

“You saw Nick on a couple blitzes come through and he’s a really physical player who’s really fast,” Klieman said. “I think it was good for those two guys to just get their feet wet again and I’m excited for those guys to be able to come out and play.”

DeLuca agreed.

“I was really excited to get back out there. It was a long time coming,” DeLuca said. “It just felt good to be back and hitting guys that aren’t in the green and gold. So, it was fun. But yeah I was itching. We had a few three and outs there in a row. It’s always good to get three and outs but I was trying to play as much as I could.”