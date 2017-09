“Injustice On a Stick” Protest At Minnesota State Fair

Temporarily Shut Down One of The Main Routes To Fairgrounds

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — One of the main routes to the Minnesota State Fair re-opened after police temporarily shut it down for a protest march.

The march, billed as “Injustice On a Stick,” included Black Lives Matter groups and several other organizations. They protested police brutality and white supremacy.

After hearing speeches at a St. Paul park, a crowd of about 100 people marched north on Snelling Avenue to the fairgrounds, on the fair’s second-to-last day.

Protesters temporarily forced the closing of the fair’s main entrance though many others remained open.