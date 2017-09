Ask Danny: Crawl Space Insulation

It's a little space that can cost you big bucks if you don't insulate.

It’s not one of the areas of your home you probably think about often. And since you likely spend even less time hanging out in it than you do thinking about it, who would think it’s important to insulate your crawl space?

Danny Lipford would, that’s who. Check out this story about why insulating this little-considered part of your home in this week’s Ask Danny.