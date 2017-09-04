Detroit Lakes Attractions Quiet this Labor Day

The temperature is getting lower and the water is getting colder, but that isn't stopping people from soaking up their last days of summer

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Labor Day signals the last day of summer vacation for many people and that means they are pulling out all the stops to make it last.

The temperature is getting lower and the water is getting colder, but that isn’t stopping people from soaking up their last days of summer.

“It’s very sad that summer’s almost over but it’s been a beautiful one and we always know it’ll come around again,” said Beth Kelly from Detroit Lakes.

Families and friends are enjoying the paddle boards, kayaking along the water, taking out their boats, and riding their bikes along the water while they still can.

Lake goers say a lot of people were out on the lakes this weekend, but not as many people showed up on Labor Day.

“I’m not surprised at all that today is as dead as it is,” said Mike Denardo, who is a dock employee. “If you would have been down here yesterday, there was a ton of people down here, everywhere.”

Many people out this Labor Day are cleaning up their boats and preparing for the winter.

“It’s a sad day when we have to leave the water here in Detroit Lakes because it’s a beautiful place to be,” said LuAnn Porter from Detroit Lakes. “There’s lots of things to do and we take advantage of it as often as we can.”

Vacationers say that although they loved their summer on the water, winter is just as exciting.

“Winter of course, all the fun stuff. All the activities, ice fishing, and skiing, I just love snow,” Kelly said.

“If you choose to live here you’re excited for the winter. There’s a lot of things to do,” Porter said.

People who live in Detroit Lakes say the winter is just as busy as the summer.

“There are always people here almost every weekend in fact,” Denardo said.

All of the sports and activities happening in the area keep the businesses booming throughout the year.

“It’s kind of the best of both worlds here in Detroit Lakes because there is a lot to do,” Porter said.

Boat rentals will close on September 15th in Detroit Lakes, but the restaurants and shops in the area will stay open throughout the year.