Funeral Arrangements Set for Fargo’s Savanna Greywind

FARGO, ND — Funeral arrangements have been set for Savanna Greywind.

According to the Boulger Funeral Home, the funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 7 at 10:30 am at First Assembly Church in Fargo.

Savanna’s body was pulled from the Red River just over a week ago.

The 22-year-old pregnant woman went missing on August 19th.

Her baby was found a few days later at an apartment upstairs from where she had been living.

Two people have been charged in the case.