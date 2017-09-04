Funeral Arrangements Set for Fargo’s Savanna Greywind

Savanna's body was pulled from the Red River just over a week ago
Alison Voorhees

 

FARGO, ND — Funeral arrangements have been set for Savanna Greywind.

According to the Boulger Funeral Home, the funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 7 at 10:30 am at First Assembly Church in Fargo.

The 22-year-old pregnant woman went missing on August 19th.

Her baby was found a few days later at an apartment upstairs from where she had been living.

Two people have been charged in the case.

