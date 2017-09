Hoggarth Rushes Way to Am Fam HS POTW

Hoggarth scored four touchdowns in week one, this one is the POTW.

FARGO, N.D. — The American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week goes to Oak Grove’s Ben Hoggarth.

In the Grovers’ first game of the season, Hoggarth rushed for four touchdowns. One of his touchdowns has been named the Play of the Week by the voters.

