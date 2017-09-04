Local ND DCI Chapter Hosts Community Summer Picnic Celebration

Organizers say local businesses help provide fundraising opportunities and support to the local chapter

FARGO, ND — A local chapter of an inter-national non-profit is saying thank you to the community by throwing an end of the summer picnic.

The North Dakota Chapter of Distressed Children and Infants International held the event in Lindenwood Park.

Organizers say local businesses help provide fundraising opportunities and support to the local chapter.

DCI works to protect the rights of children by focusing on health care, education and especially vision care.

They also work to connect local kids to the underprivileged in other countries around the world.

“Doctors in Bangladesh or clinics that people need more specialized help, they will refer those people to our health clinics and we will try to match up the need with the ability to get the kind of care they need,” said chapter member Michele Anderson.

The local chapter of DCI was organized in honor of 17-year-old Sreejon Lala, a Fargo teen who passed away in a car crash in 2014.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.