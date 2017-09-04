NDSU Plagued by Week One Injuries

Two players expected to miss entire season after ACL injuries

FARGO, N.D. — Injuries continue to stifle North Dakota State as three players will miss significant time after week one’s 72-7 win against Mississippi Valley State.

Both running back Demaris Purifoy and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz tore their ACLs, according to head coach Chris Klieman.

Safety Jaxon Brown could miss as many as six weeks with a PCL tear, which Klieman says should heal on its own without surgery.

In the offseason, All-American defensive end Greg Menard tore his ACL, and he is also expected to miss the whole season.