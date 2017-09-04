Skate City Hosts Annual Hot Dog Skate in Fargo

It's the second year Skate City has hosted the special event for all ages since taking over Skateland in 2016

FARGO, ND — If you didn’t make it out to the lakes, there was plenty of action and good times at Skate City’s annual Hot Dog Skate in Fargo.

All skaters enjoyed a free hot dog and pop along with skate time, games and “black outs” where the lights are dimmed and you skate along to different kinds of music.

General Manager Tony Heer said it’s nice to see members of the community continue to enjoy Skate City more and more each year.

“I see kids that develop from not being able to skate at all to just absolutely loving it, flying around the rink,” Heer said. “This year, I definitely say over last year, there’s so many faces that have come in that I recognize as they come in because I’ve been meeting and greeting them throughout the entire year.”

If you’re worried about your abilities, Skate City is offering skate classes beginning September 16.

You can do five classes for $30.