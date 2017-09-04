UND Football Focusing on Improving Running Game after Week One Loss

The Fighting Hawks rushed for 51 yards against Utah on Thursday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Running the football is expected to be one of the biggest strengths for the University of North Dakota, with two preseason All-American running backs.

Brady Oliveira and John Santiago underperformed in the team’s first game against Utah though.

As a team, UND rushed for 51 yards in the 37-16 loss.

“It was a big learning opportunity for us,” Santiago said. “Some good things to take away from that is to just keep playing physical no matter what the score is. Just keeping that mentality that you are gonna win or you are gonna be successful.”

The Hawks play their home opener against Missouri State on Saturday.