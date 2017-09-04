West Fargo Police Make $700,000 Drug Bust with Help of K9 Team

Authorities say K9 Disco alerted the officers and after searching the vehicle's trunk, they found 125 pounds of marijuana

WEST FARGO, ND — A traffic stop on I-94 results in one of West Fargo Police’s biggest drug busts in the department.

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Hans Wagner for what they say is a “traffic violation” and called a K9 unit to the scene.

Authorities say K9 Disco alerted the officers and after searching the vehicle’s trunk, they found 125 pounds of marijuana, over 2,800 grams of marijuana wax, nearly 169 grams of hashish and two vials of marijuana oil.

The estimated street value of the bust is over $700,000.

Wagner, who has a California license, is facing felony charge of delivery of marijuana.