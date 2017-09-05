Boys Soccer Roundup: Anderson’s Hat Trick Leads Deacons to Victory

Shanley-OG scores 5 goals in the first half to defeat North.

FARGO, N.D. — The Shanley Deacons boys soccer team continued to find success on Tuesday night. Deacons defeated Fargo North 6-2.

Shanley got out to a five-goal lead at halftime anchored by a first half hat trick by TJadan Anderson. The Deacons improve to 5-3-1 on the season.

In other boys soccer action: Fargo South defeated Fargo Davies 2-1, West Fargo beat Grand Forks Central 5-0, Sheyenne downed Grand Forks Red River 2-1 and Moorhead beat St. Michael-Albertville 4-2.