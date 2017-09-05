Cool Cats on Display for Dairy Queen Fundraiser for Cats Cradle

The goal is to raise money and awareness for Cats Cradle Shelter located in Fargo

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The only thing better than having some ice cream is enjoying that sweet treat with a furry friend.

The Dairy Queen on 30th Ave in Moorhead hosted Dining with Cats, giving people the chance to do just that.

The goal is to raise money and awareness for Cats Cradle Shelter located in Fargo.

Fifteen percent of all sales will be donated to the shelter, which they’ll use to save over 700 cats this year.

Cats Cradle Board Member Jill Lamp says donations make a big difference, but even more important are individuals willing to adopt.

“We’ve been no kill for cats since 2012 and no kill for dogs since 2013, and the reason we’re able to do that is there are people out there who are willing to do adopt the animals,” said Jill Lamp, who is a shelter board member. The rescues do their part and the pounds do their part, but we need people who do their part and come in to adopt the animals to make room for more.”

If you missed the Dining with Cats event tonight there is still plenty of opportunity to adopt.

Lamp said Cats Cradle Shelter has approximately two rooms filled with our furry, four legged friends waiting to find a permanent home.