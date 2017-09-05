Mentor, MN Town of the Week 9-5-17

You Might Like
Police Detain Suspect In Double Stabbing
GRAND FORKS, ND -- Police have a man in custody who matches the description for the man responsible for stabbing two people in Grand Forks. Two people including a pregnant woman were hurt…
Ashley Hunter Sentenced to Two Life Terms in Prison Without Parole
FARGO, ND -- The question "do you have any siblings" is one Sally Traut will never answer the same. "What do I say? Do I say I don't have any siblings just to simplify…
Cool Cats on Display for Dairy Queen Fundraiser for Cats Cradle
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The only thing better than having some ice cream is enjoying that sweet treat with a furry friend. The Dairy Queen on 30th Ave in Moorhead hosted Dining with Cats,…