Money Talks: What’s Ahead For September

After an up-and-down August, what can you expect in the stock market?

August had its highs — lots of them — in the world of finance, but as the month went on things got pretty intense. North Korea butted heads with the U.S. and many of our allies, and Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and with it, the oil refineries on the Gulf Coast, affecting gas prices. It made for an interesting time for investors.

Legacy Wealth Management’s Brady Brunsvold sat down with Emily Welker on the KVRR Morning Show live in-studio to talk about what we can expect in the fallout from Harvey, what Hurricane Irma’s approach on Harvey’s heels might mean for investors, and what it means both in terms of your money’s future in September, as well as in the months ahead.