NDSU Football Ready for Rematch against Eastern Washington

Bison defeated Eastern Washington last season in a 50-44 overtime shootout.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — This weekend, North Dakota State is in the pacific northwest to take on Eastern Washington.

Last season, the Eagles took the Bison to overtime in the FargoDome before falling in a shootout, 50-to-44. Eastern Washington doesn’t have its top wide receiver from a year ago. Cooper Kupp was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft, but the Eagles still have a lot of talent returning on offense.

Quarterback Gage Gubrud passed for an FCS record 5,160 yards a year ago. Even against the stingy Bison defense, he carved up 450 yards passing. NDSU’s defense is ready for a little redemption this time.

“Last time, right out of the gate, they’re a run-n-gun team. They’re quick off the pace,” linebacker Matt Plank said. “Their quarterback is an unreal player. They lost a lot of big time receivers last year in Cooper Kupp and that Jackson guy. I think our defense is ready this year. Last time we gave up a lot of points to them, but I think this year we’re trying to make a statement.”

The secondary agrees.

“Yeah, we kind of wet the bed in the second half last year. We’re coming back with a vengeance,” cornerback Jaylaan Wimbush said. “That wasn’t Bison football. That wasn’t Code Green defense at all. So, we’re ready to get after it.”

Kick off on Saturday is at 3:00 p.m. CST.

