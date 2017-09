Thinking Green: Home Maintenance

Maintain your home's appliances, as well as the health of the planet.

Worrying about your home’s well-being is pretty natural; after all, it’s where you live. So why is it we don’t always worry so much about the well-being of the planet? It’s where we live, too.

It turns out that maintaining your home and its appliances in good working condition can go a long way toward maintaining the planet, too. Check out this week’s Thinking Green to find out why that is.