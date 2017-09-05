UND Football Excited for Home Opener

UND went 5-0 at home in the regular season in 2016.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football returns to the Alerus Center Saturday, hosting Missouri State.

This will be the first home game of the season for the Fighting Hawks who won five consecutive games at home before falling to Richmond in the FCS playoffs.

“Home openers are always exciting,” Head Coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Ever since we’ve gone into that building it has recently helped us to gain an advantage at home. It makes it difficult for the opponents when we get a good environment in there.”

This is also the 52nd annual potato bowl, where the hawks hold a 40-and-11 record all-time. Everyone in green is excited and ready to return to the Alerus Center.

“The fans are excited. Students are excited. We’re excited,” Defensive Lineman Drew Greely said. “It’s just a little bit different playing with your home fans behind your back.”

The offense feels the same way about getting to play in front of home fans again.

“I know the fans will bring some boom to the stands and bring some energy to the stadium,” Running Back John Santiago said. “Yeah, we’re excited.”