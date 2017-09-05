Volunteers Needed to Install Smoke Detectors in High-Risk Neighborhoods

The Red Cross is looking for 200 volunteers to install life-saving devices in homes across the F-M Metro
Jason Cerjak

FARGO, ND — The Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help install smoke detectors in homes across the F–M area.

The organization is looking for 200 volunteers to help local fire departments to install fire detectors in high–risk neighborhoods.

The event is part of the Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm event on Saturday, October 7th.

They say that having working smoke detectors is vital in escaping a burning home alive.

“Last year, right here in the Dakotas Region, nearly 20 people lost their lives, 12 of those were children. We can’t have that. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in half.”

The Red Cross hopes to install more than 100 thousand smoke detectors across the country this fall.

To find out how you can volunteer for the event, go to our website and click on this story.

Related Post

Rose Creek Golf Course to Open in Time for Weekend
NDSU Gives Back During Move Out Week
Randklev’s Hat Trick Propels Spuds to Sectio...
Police Looking for Car After Crash with Train

You Might Like

Police Detain Suspect In Double Stabbing

GRAND FORKS, ND -- Police have a man in custody who matches the description for the man responsible for stabbing two people in Grand Forks. Two people including a pregnant woman were hurt…