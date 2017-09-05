Volunteers Needed to Install Smoke Detectors in High-Risk Neighborhoods

The Red Cross is looking for 200 volunteers to install life-saving devices in homes across the F-M Metro

FARGO, ND — The Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help install smoke detectors in homes across the F–M area.

The organization is looking for 200 volunteers to help local fire departments to install fire detectors in high–risk neighborhoods.

The event is part of the Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm event on Saturday, October 7th.

They say that having working smoke detectors is vital in escaping a burning home alive.

“Last year, right here in the Dakotas Region, nearly 20 people lost their lives, 12 of those were children. We can’t have that. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in half.”

The Red Cross hopes to install more than 100 thousand smoke detectors across the country this fall.

